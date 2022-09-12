More than 100 Gwinnett County teachers are being recognized as the top educators at their respective schools this week after Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the names of its local school-level teachers of the year.
In all, 141 local teachers of the year were named by district officials on Monday. That list will eventually be whittled down to one district-wide teacher of the year, who will be named during GCPS' annual Teacher of the Year celebration in November.
“The Teacher of the Year celebration is one way our community lifts up and honors our incredible teachers,” GCPS Chief Learning Officer DeNelle West said. “The commitment of our teachers is unwavering, and we continue to be humbled by their efforts each day."
Local teachers of the year are chosen by teachers at each school who pick one of their colleagues to be the teacher of the year for their school. A district review team then whittles that list of 141 teachers down to 25 semifinalists, who are expected to be named later this month.
District officials will then review the 25 semifinalists and pick six finalists from that group. The finalists are expected to be named in early October.
The district's elementary school teacher of the year, middle school teacher of the year and high school teacher of the year will be chosen from the finalists, and the district-wide overall teacher of the year will be chosen from one of those three individuals.
The selection committee that will review the six finalists to pick the district-wide teacher of the year is made up of teachers, central office personnel and administrators. Committee members will interview the finalists and conduct in-person and virtual visits.
Finalists will be judged based on their teaching philosophy, influence on the teaching practices of colleagues, original teaching methods and special class projects that were created by the teacher.
"There is a special energy that starts every summer when our teachers dedicate days from their summer break to engage in learning in preparation for a new school year," West said. "This energy continues through pre-planning as our dedicated teachers join their colleagues in preparing the school and their classrooms for the incoming students.
"By the time we launch the first day of school, our teachers are the first to celebrate each of our students as they take their first steps on campus for a brand-new school year. They create that same magic each day to ensure our students are welcomed, seen, respected, and honored as they learn.”
Here are the 2022-23 local school-level teachers of the year for Gwinnett County Public Schools:
• Alcova Elementary School — Sara Van Nus (Grades K-5)
• Alford Elementary School — Shanaye Taylor Williams (Grades 2-5)
• Anderson-Livsey Elementary School — Delta P. Peters(1st Grade)
• Annistown Elementary School — LaToya Burse (Grades K-5)
• Arcado Elementary School — Amanda Bidessy (Kindergarten)
• Archer High School — Brian Newman (11th Grade)
• Baggett Elementary School — Myesha D. Jenkins (2nd Grade)
• Baldwin Elementary School — Alyson Mabika (Grades K-5)
• Bay Creek Middle School — Tristan Dooley (8th Grade)
• Beaver Ridge Elementary School — Saima Rahman (4th Grade)
• Benefield Elementary School — Taylor L. Jemison (5th Grade)
• Berkeley Lake Elementary School — Michelle Bell (3rd Grade)
• Berkmar High School — Patrick B. Mahaffey (Grades 9-12)
• Berkmar Middle School — Lynn Barochin (Grades 7-8)
• Bethesda Elementary School — Marie Humphrey (Grades K-5)
• Britt Elementary School — Marsha Kennerly, (5th Grade)
• Brookwood Elementary School — Debbie Leonard (4th Grade)
• Brookwood High School — Lauren Ollinger (10th grade)
• Buice Center — Tiffany Russell (Grades 6-12)
• Burnette Elementary School — Jada Steele Bell (5th Grade)
• Camp Creek Elementary School — Lee Olson (5th Grade)
• Cedar Hill Elementary School — Katharine Wood (Kindergarten)
• Centerville Elementary School — Stephanie Lindsey (Grades K-5)
• Central Gwinnett High School — Clara Maxcy (Grades 9-12)
• Chattahoochee Elementary School — Becky Alexander(Grades K-5)
• Chesney Elementary School — Tawonna L. Keeton (3rd Grade)
• Coleman Middle School — Kelli Sinclair (7th Grade)
• Collins Hill High School — Sarah Kuekes (Grades 11-12)
• Cooper Elementary School — Mandy McGee (Grades K-2)
• Corley Elementary School — Keisha Blythers (2nd Grade)
• Couch Middle School — Joseph Sanders (6th Grade)
• Craig Elementary School — Amberly Johnson (1st Grade)
• Creekland Middle School — Kynisha Okonkwo (8th Grade)
• Crews Middle School — Serina Gay (Grades 6-8)
• Dacula Elementary School — April Adams (5th Grade)
• Dacula High School — Michael Peterson (Grades 9-12)
• Dacula Middle School — Su Chong (Grades 6-8)
• Discovery High School — Hannah White (Grades 9-12)
• Duluth High School — Melissa Margulis (9th Grade)
• Duluth Middle School — Tara Raymond (7th Grade)
• Duncan Creek Elementary School — Becca Menchaca (5th Grade)
• Dyer Elementary School — Morlyne Doricent (Grades K-2)
• Ferguson Elementary School — Alicia Matthews Lowe(4th Grade)
• Five Forks Middle School — Lexi Carretto (Grades 6-7)
• Fort Daniel Elementary School — Kristan Chase (1st Grade)
• Freeman's Mill Elementary School — Kimberly N. Malloch (4th Grade)
• GIVE Center East — Emmanuel J. Williams III (Grades 9-12)
• GIVE Center West — Rebecca Johnson(Grades 9-12)
• Grace Snell Middle School — Dr. Kimberly West (6th Grade)
• Graves Elementary School — Jennifer A. Adjei (5th Grade)
• Grayson Elementary School — Matthew Schoen (5th Grade)
• Grayson High School — Teandra Storey (12th Grade)
• Gwin Oaks Elementary School — Christina Michael (2nd Grade)
• Gwinnett Online Campus — Ann Beindorf (8th Grade)
• Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology — Carlos Burse (Grades 9-12)
• Harbins Elementary School — Sharon Mauney (1st Grade)
• Harmony Elementary School — Sarah Newport (1st Grade)
• Harris Elementary School — Erin Patricia Johnson (Grades K-1)
• Head Elementary School — Jessica Gaskin (2nd Grade)
• Hopkins Elementary School — Shan Hicks (Grades K-5)
• Hull Middle School — Chinedu Okafor (8th Grade)
• International Transition Center — Bernardette Smith (Grades 9-11)
• Ivy Creek Elementary School — Jamie Cittadino (3rd Grade)
• Jackson Elementary School — Alison Cormier (3rd Grade)
• Jenkins Elementary School — Rahnon Danielle Murray (Grades 4-5)
• Jones Middle School — Ye Na Parrett (7th Grade)
• Jordan Middle School — Aisha Randolph (7th Grade)
• Kanoheda Elementary School — Natalie Kathryn Wiedenmann (Grades K-5)
• Knight Elementary School — David Washell (Grades 4-5)
• Lanier High School — Anne Byrand (Grades 9-12)
• Lanier Middle School — Carla Whitehead Youmans (8th Grade)
• Lawrenceville Elementary School — Lindsay K. Thomas (Grades K-2)
• Level Creek Elementary School — Jennifer L. James (5th Grade)
• Lilburn Elementary School — Natalie Lett (Kindergarten)
• Lilburn Middle School — Cheryl Thomas (8th Grade)
• Lovin Elementary School — Tanya Perry (Grades K-1)
• Magill Elementary School — Bailey Guthrie (Grades K-2)
• Mason Elementary School — Lindsay Atkins (Grades K-1)
• Maxwell HS of Technology — Mike Wojtkowski (Grades 10-12)
• McClure Health Science HS — Kinsey Rubio (12th Grade)
• McConnell Middle School — Annie Klentz (7th Grade)
• McKendree Elementary School — Amber Higginbotham (Grades 3-5)
• Meadowcreek Elementary School — Ashley Rozier (1st Grade)
• Meadowcreek High School — Cynthia S. Garay (9th Grade)
• Mill Creek High School — Andrew Holbrook (12th Grade)
• Minor Elementary School — Kayla M. Smith (Grades 1-2)
• Moore Middle School — Doreen Moseley Evans (Grades 6-8)
• Mountain Park Elementary School — Jennifer Matthews (Grades 3-5)
• Mountain View High School — Marlena Booker (Grades 9-12)
• Mulberry Elementary School — Amanda T. Herrington (Grades 3 & 5)
• Nesbit Elementary School — Kelsey Prentice (Grades P-5)
• Norcross Elementary School — Katie Wylie (2nd Grade)
• Norcross High School — Erin Jackson (Grades 9-10)
• North Gwinnett High School — David Metrio(Grades 9-12)
• North Gwinnett Middle School —Heather Lacefield Wheeler (7th Grade)
• North Metro Academy of Performing Arts — Katrina Martin (3rd Grade)
• Northbrook Middle School — Becca Rackley (6th Grade)
• Norton Elementary School — Mary Head (Kindergarten)
• Oakland Meadow School — Wendy L. James (All Grades)
• Osborne Middle School — Dr. David Pauli (Grades 6-8)
• Parkview High School — Tracey Dann (9th Grade)
• Parsons Elementary School — Cynthia Lewis (Grades K-5)
• Partee Elementary School — Dr. Nicole Turner (3rd Grade)
• Patrick Elementary School — Kelly Wilkinson (Grades 2-3)
• Paul Duke STEM High School — Ashley Wright (Grades 9-12)
• Peachtree Elementary School — Alyssa M. Tarr (Grades K-5)
• Peachtree Ridge High School — Irene Donahue (Grades 9-10)
• Pharr Elementary School — Wayne Hall (Grades 3-5)
• Phoenix Middle School — Kristen Wisenall (Grades 9-12)
• Pinckneyville Middle School — Jessie Nordhielm (8th Grade)
• Puckett's Mill Elementary School — Monica Fladger (2nd Grade)
• Radloff Middle School — Sergeant Ebony Williams (Grades 6-8)
• Richards Middle School — Grisel Felix-McDuffie (Grades 6-8)
• Riverside Elementary School — Emily Brubaker (5th Grade)
• Roberts Elementary School — Denisse Cabrera (1st Grade)
• Rock Springs Elementary School — Jennifer C. Williams (Early Childhood Program)
• Rockbridge Elementary School — Bernard Agurs (2nd Grade)
• Rosebud Elementary School — LeDonna A. Jordan (4th Grade)
• Seckinger High School — Jason Hurd (Grades 9-12)
• Shiloh Elementary School— Lillian Cheimis (Early Childhood Program)
• Shiloh High School — Sheila R. Jones (10th Grade)
• Shiloh Middle School — Brandon McKinney (Grades 6-8)
• Simonton Elementary School — Shannon M. Foster (Early Childhood Program)
• Simpson Elementary School — Susan Aronstein (2nd Grade)
• Snellville Middle School — Briana Warren Stegall (6th Grade)
• South Gwinnett High School — Carla Jordan (9th Grade)
• Starling Elementary School — Michele Jones (5th Grade)
• Stripling Elementary School — Autumn Kopesky (2nd Grade)
• Sugar Hill Elementary School — Rosemarie Slodysko (4th Grade)
• Summerour Middle School — Roshani Shah (8th Grade)
• Suwanee Elementary School — Kari Lemoine (Grades K-5)
• Sweetwater Middle School — Mariah Colón (8th Grade)
• Sycamore Elementary School — Leslie Adames (Grades K-5)
• Taylor Elementary School — Casey Culpepper (Grades K-2)
• Trickum Middle School — Nicole Marte (6th Grade)
• Trip Elementary School — Alexis Norville (Kindergarten)
• Twin Rivers Middle School — Angie Tarantino (Grades 6-8)
• Walnut Grove Elementary School — Amy Otto (2nd Grade)
• White Oak Elementary School — Genny Lang (Grades K-5)
• Winn Holt Elementary School — Natalie Stout (Grades 2-5)
• Woodward Mill Elementary School — Nicole Brown (5th grade)
