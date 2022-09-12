GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

More than 100 Gwinnett County teachers are being recognized as the top educators at their respective schools this week after Gwinnett County Public Schools announced the names of its local school-level teachers of the year.

In all, 141 local teachers of the year were named by district officials on Monday. That list will eventually be whittled down to one district-wide teacher of the year, who will be named during GCPS' annual Teacher of the Year celebration in November.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.