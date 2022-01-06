The percentage of students who were absent at most Gwinnett County schools as classes resumed on Thursday was in the double digits, according to district officials.
Gwinnett County Public Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach said 126 of the district's 141 schools reported that more than 10% of their students were absent as the new semester began. GCPS was one of a few districts in metro Atlanta that opted to begin the semester with in-person learning, while several of its neighboring districts opted to resume classes virtually because of a new spike in COVID-19 cases.
"While 126 of our 141 schools reported having more than 10% of students absent, 110 schools had attendance rates greater than 80%, meaning that we were able to serve the vast majority of our students," Roach said.
The rise of the Omicron variant of COVID has sparked a new frenzy among people looking to get tested for the disease as case numbers took a sharp upward turn in December. Schools in Forsyth, Fulton, Rockdale, DeKalb and Clayton counties, including Atlanta Public Schools in addition to county school systems, opted to start classes with virtual learning only as a result.
In addition to the student absences, Roach said GCPS did see "a number of staff absences" as well. The district's spokeswoman said will GCPS will be monitoring staff attendance and substitute availability as part of its Human Resources process.
"Overall, schools across the district reported that today was a good day with high levels of excitement from students and staff," Roach said. "We did experience more absences than we would on a typical school day. However, the numbers were not abnormal for the start of a semester, especially with a late-week (Thursday) return date.
"That said, we know our absentee rate was certainly influenced by COVID conditions."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
