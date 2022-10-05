Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 11.38.27 AM.png

The Gwinnett County Library recently announced that its community partner, Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, is the recipient of a 2022-23 Big Reads grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.

Based in East Point, Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia is a group of professional storytellers providing educational programming throughout metro Atlanta with a mission to preserve the African oral tradition and increase awareness of the cultural history of African and African-American people, and to serve as an educational resource for the community.