The Gwinnett County Library recently announced that its community partner, Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, is the recipient of a 2022-23 Big Reads grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Based in East Point, Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia is a group of professional storytellers providing educational programming throughout metro Atlanta with a mission to preserve the African oral tradition and increase awareness of the cultural history of African and African-American people, and to serve as an educational resource for the community.
Founded in 1995 as an affiliate of the National Association of Black Storytellers, Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia (Kuumba means “creativity” in Swahili) was awarded a $7,500 NEA grant and plans to match that with an additional $7,500 to reach more people and encourage literacy throughout a wider community.
The Gwinnett County Library commemorated the grant award by hosting A Big Read Kickoff on Oct. 8, where patrons were able to receive a complimentary copy of Yaa Gyasi’s 2016 award-winning novel “Homegoing,” which tells the parallel life story of two half-sisters from Ghana in the 18th century and spans eight generations, following their descendants through key periods of American history, including the Civil War and Jazz Age Harlem. “Homegoing” is available at the library while supplies last.
There are also other Big Read programs scheduled throughout the community from October 2022 to May 2023, including book club discussions, a genealogy workshop and an event for young people.
