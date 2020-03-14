The Gwinnett County Library announced Saturday night that all branches will be closed starting on Monday.
The library posted the following statement on its Facebook page Saturday night:
"As a precaution to help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), all GCPL locations are temporarily closing on March 16 until at least March 30. Overdue fines will be suspended during this closure."
On Friday, GCPL said it was suspending all events and meetings at the library but that the branches would stay open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.