The Gwinnett County Public Library system will have to lay off employees and cut back services to the public in 2023 if county leaders do not include increase funding in next year’s county government budget, according to library system Executive Director Charles Pace.
The library system asked county leaders for money in the 2022 county budget to raise the salaries of employees who were not making at least $15 an hour. When that request was denied, the library board dug into the system’s reserves to fund the raises and to boost the salaries of employees who made just over $15 in order to retain them.
But, Pace said the library system cannot afford to keep using reserves, which he predicts would be depleted by the end of next year.
“If we don’t’ get some additional funding in next year’s budget, then next year there will have to be reductions,” Pace said. “That could involve voluntary staff reductions. It could involve involuntary staff reductions depending on what the exact budget outlook is. (It could also include) reduced hours, reduced services and a curtailment of our overall program for the community.
“That’s really something we would hate to see because the Gwinnett library (system), I think, is a jewel. It’s a gem. It’s something that’s well respected not only here in Georgia, but across the country and I would hate to see those services cut back.”
Libraries have become more than just a place where people can check out books, as they were traditionally seen as being.
Gwinnett County Public Library system officials said many of Gwinnett’s 15 library branches have maker spaces, such as 3-D printer labs, dress making spaces and rooms to make videos or record music on top of having books to check out and computers that residents can use for efforts such as job searches.
Library staff also provide activities such as story times for families with young children and programs such as homework assistance for school-age children and Career Online High School. There is also the New Start entrepreneurship program that is offered by the library system.
“Books are kind of the least that we do,” library system spokeswoman Duffie Dixon said. “We do a lot with books ... (but) every time I talk to someone (about the library system’s offerings), they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’”
But, Pace said those programs are in danger of being scaled back in at least their scope if cuts are needed. While the library system has already used technology to make library operations leaner and more cost efficient, such as replacing service desks with checkout kiosks. Those efforts have allowed the system to redeploy staff to do more with the community.
The system’s director said there’s a limit to how much that can help, however.
“The ability of us to continue to move those little shelves around is running out,” Pace said.
The library system is like other public sector entities in that they are facing increasing competition to keep up and stay ahead of salaries that are now being paid out in the commercial retail sector. Fast food companies, for example, have had to raise salaries to attract workers.
In many cases, those salaries are above the $15 per hour public sector agencies are trying to set as their minimum wage.
“I think McDonald’s is paying $18 to $20 an hour,” Pace said.
That was part of why the library system asked for funding in the 2022 county budget to raise the salaries of employees paid less than $15 an hour to at $15. The library system had a champion in county Commissioner Kirkland Carden, and the request was repeated several times at a public hearing, but it was ultimately not included in the budget.
“Essentially, what they told us to do last year is, if we wanted to give raises (then) use our reserve funds so that’s what we’ve done,” Pace said. “We felt it was very important that everybody have a living wage. I think that’s only been borne out as inflation has really taken hold over the last several months.”
Another request the library system will ask for this year is a 4% general pay increase for the system’s about 300 employees. Pace said that is half of the raise county employees got in the 2022 budget — but he added library system employees were not included in the group that got raises.
“I think that’s something that a lot of people don’t understand,” he said. “The library employees are not county employees, but we’re not state employees either. I know there was some discussion about that. We do get state benefits, such as (Teacher Retirement System) and things like that, but we’re not state employees.
“Like most libraries in the state, with just a few exceptions, over 85% of our budget comes from the county so there’s really no where else to go for funding.”
Despite the majority of its funding coming from the county, however, Pace said the percentage of funding in the county’s operating budget that has gone to libraries has declined from 2.1% in 2008 to 1.3%, which is where it is now.
“By the same token, the county’s operating budget during that tie has almost doubled,” Pace said. “It’s increased by more than 80%.”
Between just the general raise for library system employees and the request to continually fund the raises handed out earlier this year to get all employees up to $15 per hour, Pace said the library system is asking the county for about $3 million in the 2023 county budget.
Carden said he plans to champion the needs of the library system during the county’s budgeting process later this year. He added that he is not surprised to hear that Pace is raising warning flags about the possibility of scale backs in services and staffing.
“This is something I warned against, or warned of, going back to last year,” Carden said. “This agency, the library department, had to dip into its reserves, or their savings account, to pay people a livable wage ...
“That’s not a sustainable way to operate a business or even a personal checking account. If you have to pay re-occurring expenses out of your savings account, at some point you will deplete your savings account.”
At this rate, the library system is expected to exhaust its reserves by the end of 2023, according to system officials.
Pace said he wanted to get ahead of the budget cycle in Gwinnett by highlighting the issues that could be affected if cuts happen, rather than catching the community off guard later on.
“The library as an institution is important, but far more important is the community that we serve,” Pace said. “I don’t want to see people hurt. I don’t want to see services curtailed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.