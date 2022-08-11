EntryBannerGCPLPhotoAnnual.jpg

The Learning Labs are excited to present the second Gwinnett County Public Library Photo Annual Exhibition this fall at the Duluth branch.

Submissions are being accepted through Aug. 15 and the exhibition's theme is "Jumping Through Time," which aims to pull together a collection of images with broad interpretations of literal or altered timelines.

