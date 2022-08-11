The Learning Labs are excited to present the second Gwinnett County Public Library Photo Annual Exhibition this fall at the Duluth branch.
Submissions are being accepted through Aug. 15 and the exhibition's theme is "Jumping Through Time," which aims to pull together a collection of images with broad interpretations of literal or altered timelines.
Any photographic, lens or light-based images are welcome for entry, including staged scenes, manipulated images, mixed media, alternative processes or anything you can imagine, officials said.
For submission, the work needed to result in a digital file that can be submitted and printed on large format vinyl for public installation. Officials note that artworks cannot contain nudity, drug use, or violence.
Artwork is juried by Coco Conroy, the Director at Jackson Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta.
The Exhibition will open on Oct. 14 at the Duluth branch and will run through Nov. 18. On Oct. 22 there will be a juror talk with Conroy.
Submission guidelines:
● This exhibition is free to enter and open to anyone creating photographic images
● Submissions close Aug. 15.
● Each entrant is able to submit up to 5 images.
● Images must be jpegs, 1500px on the longest side, sRBG color space.
● Name your files using the naming convention: Lastname_Firstname_001.jpg
● Submissions are collected through Google Forms.
● Once you submit the form, you should receive a confirmation e-mail.
● Accepted photographers will be notified on Sept. 9.
