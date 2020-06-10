All branches of the Gwinnett County Public Library will reopen to the public starting on Monday, June 22.
Hours of operation will be the same as curbside pickup — Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m.
Curbside service will continue to be available as well. However, learning labs, meeting/conference rooms and quiet rooms will remain closed.
Open access at the Lawrenceville and Suwanee branches will not be available.
Social distancing measures will be in place for the health and safety of all staff and patrons.
Some furniture will be taped off, some computers will be unavailable and computer sessions will be limited to one hour with no renewals.
Staff will continue to wear masks and gloves. All customers are also encouraged to wear a mask.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettpl.org.
