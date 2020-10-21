Two projects in Gwinnett County, or at least right on the edge of it, were recognized at the Metro Atlanta Development Summit earlier this month.
The annual summit, where redevelopment projects happening across metro Atlanta are discussed, was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the mainstays that continued this year, despite the format change was the handing out of the MARS Awards, which are presented by Partnership Gwinnett and the Council for Quality Growth.
“Anytime you bring influential leaders in an industry together, it provides a platform for conversation around continued innovation,” Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes said. “The Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit is a great platform to strengthen the conversation around redevelopment in our region.”
Among the three winners was the Braselton Brewing Company, which received the Small Redevelopment Award, and the Lawrenceville SouthLawn development, which received the Large Redevelopment Award.
“Redevelopment is vital to the smart growth of a community,” said Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash. “This event is always a great regional overview of redevelopment both big and small and honoring those projects leading the way.”
Council for Quality Growth President and CEO Michael Paris, “We work every day to ensure quality growth and redevelopment in Metro Atlanta. We are proud to partner with Partnership Gwinnett on the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit where we highlight community preservation and strategic economic planning.”
