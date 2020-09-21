Gwinnett County is moving ahead with a plan to widen Pleasant Hill Road from the Gwinnett-Fulton county line to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
The county commission voted earlier this month to approve a $1.2 million construction contract to add a third westbound travel lane on Pleasant Hill, as well as a multi-use path and curb and gutter installation and drainage improvements.
The contract was awarded to Summit Construction and Development LLC and the contract will be funded with the county's special purpose local option sales tax program.
On the other side of the River, Johns Creek officials have also been working on widening the road — called State Bridge Road on that side of the Chattahoochee — and adding a pedestrian bridge across the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.