After being sidelined for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, grand juries could resume meeting in Gwinnett County as early as next week.
Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter said the county is expected to resume convening grand juries within the next few weeks although the logistics are being worked out. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, who had been keeping courts across the state operating under a state of judicial emergency since March because of the pandemic, recently gave the OK for grand juries to resume.
“Sometime at the end of this month or first of next month,” Porter said last week about when he expects grand juries to resume. “We’re working on space requirements and stuff like that. The summons may have already gone out.”
The resumption of grand juries is one step toward normalcy coming back to Gwinnett’s courts after months of handling only procedures that were necessary or could be handled virtually or over the phone.
One challenge the county will face is going to be getting a large enough pool of potential grand jurors to impanel a grand jury. Another challenge will be ensuring the grand jurors can be kept safe with social distancing and other health-related procedures needed.
Then, the county will also have to address the question of how to get witnesses in to testify before the grand jury.
“There’s going to be a protocol that we’re working on in terms of cleaning between witnesses and that kind of stuff,” Porter said.
To address the issue of getting a large enough pool of jurors, Porter said the county will send out a larger number of summons than normal.
“Because we normally select two grand juries at a time, that’s 46 people plus two alternates per grand jury, so we need 50 people and I think they normally send out around 100 or 120 summons,” Porter said. “I think they’re sending upwards of 200 for these.”
One group of grand jurors will be brought in in the morning while another group will come in in the afternoon.
“We don’t know at this point whether we’re going to have one grand jury (or two),” the district attorney said. “I’m confident we’ll get one. I don’t know if we’ll get the usual two, but we’ll just have to go through it and find out.”
Porter said health concerns about whether it would be safe to sit on a grand jury is technically not a legal excuse from serving on a grand jury, but he was unsure whether that would be enforced by the county’s judges.
“I mean technically, yes, a judge could find somebody in contempt for refusing to appear, but the reality is I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Porter said.
