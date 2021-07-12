Gwinnett County Police are investigating a domestic incident that resulted in the deaths of two people at a home on Braemore Mill Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Monday.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m., and officers responded to a domestic incident call found a man dead in an upstairs bedroom. A woman who was suffered from a gunshot wound was also found in the bedroom.
"The female was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries," Winderweedle said. "Two children were in the downstairs of the residence and were taken to safety by responding officers."
Winderweedle did not release the names of the man or the woman, citing the fact that police were trying to notify their next of kin.
Homicide detectives are trying to piece together a timeline of the events that led up to the shooting. The police department's Crime Scene Unit was also still processing the scene of the shooting early Monday afternoon, according to Winderweedle.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-054660.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
