Gwinnett County police are searching for 13-year-old Ximena Montalvo Espinosa of Duluth.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she was last seen Jan. 31.
Espinosa is described as a Hispanic female with light brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet, 2 inches and weights 108 pounds.
Police could not provide any other details surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance due to Georgia law since Espinosa is a juvenile.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.