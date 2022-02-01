Gwinnett County police announced school zone speed cameras went into effect at elementary schools in Norcross and Snellville this week.
The cameras went into operation at Graves Elementary School in Norcross and Anderson-Livsey Elementary School in Snellville. For the first month, the cameras will only issue warnings to drivers if they are caught driving too fast through either school zone, but citations will begin going out for any offense caught on camera starting on March 2. These cameras are in addition to a camera that is already in operation at Duncan Creek Elementary School in Hoschton.
"Drivers should be mindful of the times when speed limits are reduced around schools, which vary from school to school, and be aware that the cameras will issue violations throughout the school day when school is in session," police said in an announcement. "The cameras will begin issuing citations one hour before school starts in the morning and one hour after the end of the school day."
Once the issuing of citations from a camera begins, drivers will receive a $75 fine for the first offense, but the fines increase to $125 for each subsequent offense. There will also be a $5 administration fee on each citation. The citations will be sent to violators in the mail, and they will include details on how to pay the fines.
Drivers who do not pay their fines will see their vehicle registration suspended and their ability to transfer their vehicle's title blocked if they continue to refuse to pay the fines.
"Other schools will be added and announced later this year," police said. "Each camera will begin with a 30-day warning period. When the camera flags a violation, an officer will confirm the violation before issuing a ticket."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.