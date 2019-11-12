The Gwinnett County Police are looking for a special needs woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning.
Diamond “De De” Parker, 23, was last seen at her home on Wedgewood Trace in Tucker. Parker's mother told police she saw her entering a stranger's black car, but police said this information is uncorroborated. She was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police described Parker as a black female, about 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey pants with a pink stripe around the waistband, black slip-on shoes with sparkles and a black windbreaker jacket.
Police said Parker has a scar on her neck and a black braided ponytail. Although her exact medical conditions are not being disclosed, police said she is non-verbal.
Her caregiver told police she likes to visit the Chick-fil-A at 5455 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross and the Wal-Mart at 4975 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. Officers have visited those locations and shared her photos with employees.
The public can share information with GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Reference case number 19-104479 when reporting information.