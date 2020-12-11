A suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a woman and her child at an Exxon Gas Station near Duluth, on Boggs Road, in August has been arrested, according to Gwinnett County Police.
The police department said Quinton Rogers, 42, was arrested by police, with help from U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies, on Tuesday. Officials had previously said Rogers faced charges of hijacking a motor vehicle and two counts of kidnapping.
"Rogers was identified by analyzing physical evidence obtained by detectives," police said in a statement. "The investigation has shown that this was a random attack and there was no prior relationship between Rogers and the victim."
Rogers allegedly approached the mother as she ate fast food by the trunk of the car at the gas station on Aug. 18. Her 1-year-old child was sleeping in the car.
Police said Rogers was walking up the road to the gas station, but changed direction and headed toward the mother once he saw her, startling her as he approached her from behind. He allegedly pulled a gun on the mother and punched her in the face repeatedly before telling her to get in the backseat of her car. Police said he is accused of demanding money from her and threatening to kill her.
The mother then jumped out of the car, with her child in her arms, as her vehicle was being driven away from the gas station. The vehicle was found the next day in Duluth.
Rogers was identified as a suspect in the crime in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.