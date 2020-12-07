Gwinnett County police detectives are once again asking members of the public to come forward if they have information about late night fatal shooting that occurred on Interstate 85 in July.
On Monday, detectives renewed their calls for information in the murder of Norcross resident Steven Vallejo, 31, who was killed after a suspect shot into his car on the interstate in a possible road rage incident on July 19. The shooting happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road, as Vallejo was attempting to exit I-85.
"Investigators are still seeking tips in this case," police said in a statement. "They believe the motive for this murder is potentially related to a road rage incident. Those investigators believe that there are witnesses out there or people that have information on the events that took place prior to the shooting."
A car driven by Vallejo was traveling south on I-85 along with another vehicle, described as a silver or gray 2010s model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. As Vallejo's vehicle exited the interstate at Indian Trail Lilburn Road at about 12:30 a.m., a suspect in the Chevrolet fired a shot into his car. The suspect was described by police only as a "Black male."
Vallejo was struck by the bullet while the suspect's vehicle continued traveling south on I-85. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-053218.
"Detectives want to remind people that they can anonymously provide tips to the police department through Crime Stoppers," police said. "They can also call investigators with relevant information."
