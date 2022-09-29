Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to find a person who was seen on video footage walking to and from the scene of a homicide in the Suwanee area in early September.
Police found a man in his 40s dead from a stab wound in his front yard on Ridge Oak Drive in unincorporated Suwanee on the morning of Sept. 5. Investigators have been working since then to identify a suspect in the case.
The video footage police have found shows a person wearing a black hoodie as well as black pants and white shoes, and carrying a two-strap backpack, going to the scene of the man's death and then leaving the scene.
"If anyone has seen this individual in the area, has any information or may have additional camera footage from the day of the homicide, please call the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit at 770-513-5300 or to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers tipline," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
Anyone who has information about the case, including the suspect's identity and whereabouts, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220072114.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
