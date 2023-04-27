From right to left: Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure, Master Police Officers Thomas Rodriguez and Coty Stewart, Sgt. Jeff Legg, Button Gwinnett chapter SAR president Thomas L. Jacques, immediate past president Don McCarty and first vice president Raymond Kyle Sr.
Three Gwinnett County Police officers who saved the life of a former DeKalb County firefighter in mid-March were recognized on April 13 by members of the Button Gwinnett chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and awarded heroism medals.
Sgt. Jeff Jegg, and Master Police Officers Tomas Rodriguez and Coty Stewart received the SAR Heroism Medal at a ceremony held at the Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters, with Chief J.D. McClure and his command staff present.
On March 15, Legg, Rodriguez and Stewart were off duty at George Pierce Park in Suwanee when Buford resident Scott Corley suffered cardiac arrest while looking for home run balls behind the field. Corley, 57, was found unresponsive and was reported to have no pulse. The officers shocked Corley two times with a defibrillator and took turns applying CPR for nearly 15 minutes before EMTs arrived.
“It is an honor to award the SAR Medal of Heroism to Sgt. Jeff Legg and Master Police Officers Tomas Rodriguez and Coty Stewart in recognition of their outstanding actions to save the life of another, thus exemplifying the high ideals and principles which motivated and sustained our patriot ancestors.”
