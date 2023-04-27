Gwinnett Co Police Heroism Award from Button Gwinnett Chapter SAR 13 Apr 2023 Photo 4.jpg

From right to left: Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure, Master Police Officers Thomas Rodriguez and Coty Stewart, Sgt. Jeff Legg, Button Gwinnett chapter SAR president Thomas L. Jacques, immediate past president Don McCarty and first vice president Raymond Kyle Sr.

 Special Photo

Three Gwinnett County Police officers who saved the life of a former DeKalb County firefighter in mid-March were recognized on April 13 by members of the Button Gwinnett chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and awarded heroism medals.

Sgt. Jeff Jegg, and Master Police Officers Tomas Rodriguez and Coty Stewart received the SAR Heroism Medal at a ceremony held at the Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters, with Chief J.D. McClure and his command staff present.

