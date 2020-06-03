The Gwinnett County Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for Jose Aldo Sanchez-Vazquez for the murder of 70-year-old Richard St. John.
Police are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts come forward as Sanchez-Vazquez is not yet in custody.
The warrants for his arrest include possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and felony murder. Police said the motive for St. John's murder appears to be gang related.
The incident occurred on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway in unincorporated Norcross around 8:30 p.m. on May 25, according to Gwinnett County police.
Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 call which advised that a male had been shot.
When officers arrived, they located an elderly male, identified as St. John, with a gunshot wound. St. John was transported to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-038848.
