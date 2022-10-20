Traffic is shown backed up on Interstate 85 south on Tuesday afternoon following an fatal accident before Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police said they are looking for the driver of a SUV that may have been involved in the accident.
Gwinnett County police are asking for help to identify the driver of a SUV that may have been involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 85 on Tuesday.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the accident occurred on I-85 south just before the Beaver Ruin Road exit at about 3:35 p.m. Atlanta resident Earl Griffis IV was driving a Honda Accord and either collided or nearly collided with a silver or white SUV.
Griffis was ejected from his car, which hit a median wall and rolled over.
"After the impact, the silver or white SUV continued to travel southbound on Interstate 85 and fled the scene," Valle said.
Valle added that police have not yet found indications that road rage was a factor in the accident, although she added the incident remains under investigation. Griffis' family in Indiana has been notified of his death, she said.
The accident shut down all southbound lanes on I-85 for awhile on Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement responded to the crash scene.
Anyone who has information about the SUV driver's identity or location is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com or send an email to the Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0085835.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented