Traffic is shown backed up on Interstate 85 south on Tuesday afternoon following an fatal accident before Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police said they are looking for the driver of a SUV that may have been involved in the accident. 

 Photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gwinnett County police are asking for help to identify the driver of a SUV that may have been involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 85 on Tuesday.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the accident occurred on I-85 south just before the Beaver Ruin Road exit at about 3:35 p.m. Atlanta resident Earl Griffis IV was driving a Honda Accord and either collided or nearly collided with a silver or white SUV. 