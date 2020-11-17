Gwinnett County police are looking for a suspect in a violent rape that occurred Sept. 20 as a woman was walking on Pleasant Hill Road in the Duluth area.
Police said the woman was walking next to the busy road when the unknown suspect grabbed her from behind and attacked her. Cpl. Collin Flynn said the victim was dragged into the wood line on the 2500 block of Pleasant Hill Road and sexually assaulted by the suspect. The victim sustained serious injuries along with being sexual assaulted, Flynn said.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20’s to 30’s with dreadlocks. He was wearing khaki pants, a white striped shirt and was carrying a backpack, Flynn said.
A sketch artist worked with the victim to create a picture of the suspect. Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help in either identifying the male or providing information on the case.
Anyone with information in the case are asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 20-070743
