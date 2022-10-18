Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Selena Francis high fives members of daughter's softball team. Francis has teamed up with the team's coach to serve as Team Mom. This image is from a video on Francis that is part of the police department's new 'Neighbors in Uniform' video series.
When she's in uniform, Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Selena Francis is helping fight crime in the Dacula area.
When Francis is off-duty, however, she transforms into Team Mom and helps softball coach Josh Chastain with her daughter's team, serving as a cheerleader and motherly figure for all of the girls on the team. It's a roll she has filled for seven years.
"When I'm at work, I show patience and understanding, and, also, as the Team Mom, I'm just as patient there as a I am while at work," Francis said in a video about the two roles she juggles. "I'm always Selena, Team Mom, but at work, I'm Cpl. Francis."
Francis' video is part of a new series the Gwinnett County Police Department has launched called "Neighbors in Uniform." The series is designed to show the relationships police officers have built with people in the Gwinnett County community, both on and off duty. Each video has an officer talking to someone they work with, off-duty, in the community.
Police department officials said residents will get to know more about the officers who serve the communities through the videos.
“For our officers, putting on the badge is both a personal and professional responsibility,” said Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said. “We work in these communities and live alongside those we serve as neighbors. We are proud to share the stories of everyday neighborly acts of kindness as we live out the GCPD values of integrity, courtesy, pride and professional growth both on and off duty.”
The department has posted three videos in the "Neighbors in Uniform" series so far, and they can be viewed at bit.ly/3Tv4ygZ.
In addition to the video about Francis' involvement with her daughter's softball team, there are videos featuring Police Officer Senior Jeremerae Hudgson and Detective Kristen Moore.
The video on Hudgson, who serves in the unincorporated Duluth area, focuses on his off-duty work to engage in the local Jamaican community through dominoes games at Mama's Paradise restaurant in Duluth.
"Everyone was Jamaican, it's that camaraderie, that atmosphere," Hudgson said. "I was just glad to have everybody here ... I love coming here, too, because when I come here, I can relax."
Meanwhile, the video on Moore, who serves in the Lawrenceville area, focused on her work as soccer coach and mentor to a local high school student, Maggie Welp.
"We've played for 15, 16 years and so I've gotten see you grow up," Moore told Welp. "You're super fast, which is awesome because you love to run. You're very driven and I love that. I think you could move mountains."
Additional "Neighbors in Uniform" videos are expected to released throughout the remainder of this year.
