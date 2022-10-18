When she's in uniform, Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Selena Francis is helping fight crime in the Dacula area.

When Francis is off-duty, however, she transforms into Team Mom and helps softball coach Josh Chastain with her daughter's team, serving as a cheerleader and motherly figure for all of the girls on the team. It's a roll she has filled for seven years.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.