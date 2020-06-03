The Gwinnett County Police Department is making reaching 911 for emergencies easier.
On Wednesday, it announced it now has Text to 911 capability, meaning residents can call or text 911.
"The best, fastest, most reliable method to contact 911 in an emergency is to call and speak to a dispatcher, but we recognize that there are times or situations that can make calling 911 difficult," Sgt. Jennifer Richter, a spokesperson with the police department, said. "Our citizens will be able to send a text to 911 if they are unable to call."
Text to 911 is intended primarily for use in three emergency scenarios:
• For an individual who is deaf, hard-of-hearing, or has a speech disability.
• For someone who is in a situation where it is not safe to place a voice call to 911.
• A medical emergency that renders the person incapable of speech.
Users must subscribe to a wireless carrier’s text or data plan to make or receive text messages. Unlike voice calls to 911, however, users cannot send a text message to 911 without a service plan.
"Also," Richter said, "our citizens need to be aware that text messaging apps that only support texting with other app users or texting via social media are not required to support text to 911."
Roswell, Smyrna, Marietta, Kennesaw and Cobb County police departments began launching Text to 911 capability earlier this year.
