Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday in Peachtree Corners.
Police are investigating at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur. Sgt. Michele Pihera said a 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m.
Pihera said details of what happened are still developing, but that no suspects are in custody.
