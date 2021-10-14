police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning at a Lawrenceville area home.

Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Gloster Mill Drive Thursday morning.

Valle said there is one victim in the shooting, but the victim's identity has not been released.

Valle said Crime Scene Investigators are gathering information from the scene and have not yet determined what led up to the shooting.

