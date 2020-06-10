Gwinnett County police have identified the three victims intentionally hit, two of whom were killed, by a man driving a pickup truck early Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday, police identified the homicide victims as 37-year-old Regul Rodriguez-Hernandez and 41-year-old Jose Lopez-Diaz. The victim who was treated at a local hospital has been identified as 56-year-old Ramon Gasper-Carmona. All three men are from Norcross.
The suspect, 40-year-old Jose Basulto of Newnan, has been charged with two counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He remains incarcerated at the Gwinnett County jail.
Police said the incident occurred a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to a pedestrian accident in the parking lot of Corona Billiards, located at 5265 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rodriguez-Hernandez and Lopez-Diaz dead in the parking lot. Gasper-Carmona was taken to a local hospital, police said.
According to police, witnesses followed the driver of the white pickup truck, now identified as Basulto, who fled the scene. Police said an off-duty officer who was working security at a nearby convenience store conducted a traffic stop and arrested Basulto about a mile away from the Corona Billiards parking lot. The arrest was made on South Norcross Tucker Road, just past Old Norcross Tucker Road.
Police said investigators believe there was a dispute between the suspect and the victims inside the bar prior to the incident. The nature of the dispute is still being investigated.
Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen what led up to the incident. Gwinnett police are asking any witnesses to call detectives at 770-513-5300. The case numbers are 20-042610, 20-042613 and 20-042614.
