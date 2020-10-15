Gwinnett County police announced a break through in a case involving a highjacking that resulted in mother jumping with her baby from her moving car in a daring escape.
Police said they have identified Quinton Rogers, 42, as a suspect in the highjacking. He faces charges of highjacking a motor vehicle and two counts of kidnapping. He is not in custody and police are urging him to turn himself in to law enforcement.
Police previously said the mother stopped at the Exxon Gas Station at 1350 Boggs Road in unincorporated Duluth after buying fast food on Aug. 18. She was eating at the trunk of her car while her one-year-old child was asleep in the car.
“While the victim was eating, a male can be seen walking up the roadway to the gas station on foot,” police said in a statement in early September. “When he sees the victim, he changes direction and walks over to her. The victim was visibly startled by the male when he walked up behind her.
"The male reached for what the victim believed was a gun and punched her in the face multiple times. The male told the victim to get in the backseat of the car with her baby while he got in the driver’s seat. The vehicle can be seen on surveillance leaving the scene with two of the car doors wide open.”
Gwinnett police are seeking the public's help to find a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and her young child, both of whom ultimately escaped, at a gas station last month .
Rogers is accused of allegedly demanding the mother give him money and threatening to choke and kill her as he drove her car away from the gas station. The mother then grabbed the infant car seat, with her child inside it, and jumped out of the moving vehicle, police said last month.
The car was found abandoned the next day in Duluth. Police believe the mother was randomly targeted.
Anyone who has information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-061554.
