Gwinnett County police announced on Friday that a 46-year-old man from Stone Mountain was the victim in a fatal shooting that resulted in the man crashing his vehicle into a tree in unincorporated southern Gwinnett earlier in the week.
Don Wardlaw was the man who crashed into the tree, which was located on a residential property on Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Thursday, police confirmed.
Officers were called to the home on a report of a single vehicle accident in the home's front yard. They arrived at the scene and found Wardlaw had been shot and was deceased in the vehicle.
"Detectives are asking if there are any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything to come forward with any information they may have," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
On Thursday, police said detectives were interviewing possible witnesses while the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene of the accident. They were not sure at the time where the shooting had occurred, however. The update released on Friday did not offer any additional information about whether the location of the shooting had been deteremined.
Anyone who information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-007768.
