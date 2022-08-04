The Gwinnett County Police Foundation recently awarded seven college scholarships at its quarterly board meeting.
The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is nonprofit charitable organization comprised of civic leaders from the community whose primary purpose is to provide charitable and educational services to members of the law enforcement, their families, and the community they serve.
The scholarships are awarded annually to the dependent children of active Gwinnett County Police Department employees and are designed to reward, encourage, and assist students pursuing academic excellence and leadership.
The 2022 scholarship award recipients include:
• Jenna McClendon, graduate of Loganville High School and recipient of the Major Stuart Bozeman Education Scholarship. She is attending the University of Georgia and is the daughter of Lt. Collin McClendon.
• Tyler Williams, graduate of Walnut Grove High School and recipient of the Corporal Mike Duncan Education Scholarship. He is attending Augusta University and is the son of Lt. Toby Williams.
• Victoria Barnhart, graduate of Loganville High School and recipient of the Officer Antwan Toney Memorial Scholarship. She is attending Georgia Gwinnett College and is the daughter of Lt. Wesley Barnhart.
• Mycah Baker, graduate of Bethlehem Christian Academy and recipient of the Officer Chris Magill Memorial Scholarship. She is attending Spartanburg Methodist College and is the daughter of Communications Officer Supervisor Natoshia Burney and Sgt. Mike Baker.
• Austin Allred, graduate of George Walton Academy and recipient of the Officer Jesse Gravitt Memorial Scholarship. He is attending Georgia Southern University and is the son of Sgt. Andrew Allred.
• Lexington Acevedo, graduate of Grayson High School and recipient of the Officer Ralph Davis Memorial Scholarship. He is attending Huntington College and is the son of Lt. Richard Acevedo.
• Taylor Carlyle, graduate of Archer High School and recipient of the Officer Jerry Everett Memorial Scholarship. Taylor will be attending Berry College and is the daughter of Cpl. Aaron Carlyle.
