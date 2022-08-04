Scholarship2.png

Mycah Baker was one of seven students who recently received scholarships from the Gwinnett County Police Foundation.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Foundation

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation recently awarded seven college scholarships at its quarterly board meeting.

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is nonprofit charitable organization comprised of civic leaders from the community whose primary purpose is to provide charitable and educational services to members of the law enforcement, their families, and the community they serve.

