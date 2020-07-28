The Gwinnett County Police Foundation recently awarded six college scholarships during its quarterly board meeting.
The scholarships are awarded annually to the dependent children of active Gwinnett County Police Department employees and are designed to reward, encourage and assist students pursuing academic excellence and leadership, according to the foundation.
“Our ability to award these scholarships to such deserving young people is a true honor and a reflection of the great community we live in,” Raymer Sale, who is the board chair of the foundation.
The 2020 scholarship award recipients include:
• Wandriona Hale, graduate of Flowery Branch High School and recipient of the Officer Jerry Everett Memorial Scholarship. She will attend Toccoa Falls College and is the daughter of Public Safety Staff Specialist Cathy Hale.
• Ky-Mani Huggins, graduate of Grayson High School and recipient of the Officer Ralph Davis Memorial Scholarship. He will attend Georgia State University and is the son of Communications Officer IV Olivia Williams.
• Slater Carpenter is a graduate of Walnut Grove High School and recipient the Officer Jesse Gravitt Memorial Scholarship. He will attend Kennesaw State University and is the son of Master Police Officer Kevin Carpenter.
• Chloe Hood is a graduate of Jefferson High School and recipient of the Officer Chris Magill Memorial Scholarship. She will attend Kennesaw State University and is the daughter of Corporal Ryan Hood.
• Haley McMenomy is a graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School and recipient of the Officer Antwan Toney Memorial Scholarship. She will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and is the daughter of Sergeant Joe McMenomy.
• Bryce Reavis is a graduate of Monroe High School and recipient of the Corporal Mike Duncan Education Scholarship. Bryce will attend the University of North Georgia and is the son of Lieutenant Bryan Reavis.
The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization comprised of civic leaders from the community whose primary purpose is to provide charitable and educational services to members of law enforcement, their families, and the community they serve.
