Gwinnett County police are trying to determine why a woman died from gunshot wounds near a crashed vehicle in the driveway of a construction site in south Gwinnett on Friday.
Master Police Officer D. Martin-Young said officers responded to a "person shot" call near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway and found the victim dead outside the vehicle. It appeared the vehicle had been involved in a one-vehicle accident at a construction site, according to the police spokesman.
"The female had received multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene," Martin-Young said. "Witnesses advised that the suspect fled the scene through the nearby construction site."
Detectives are looking into all possible motives as the investigate the case. The victim's identity has not yet been released by police.
Anyone who has information on the shooting and crash is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0081176.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented