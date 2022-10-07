Stone Mountain Highway Shooting scene

Gwinnett County police found the body of a woman who had been shot several times when they responded to the scene of a car crash on Stone Mountain Highway Friday night.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police are trying to determine why a woman died from gunshot wounds near a crashed vehicle in the driveway of a construction site in south Gwinnett on Friday.

Master Police Officer D. Martin-Young said officers responded to a "person shot" call near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway and found the victim dead outside the vehicle. It appeared the vehicle had been involved in a one-vehicle accident at a construction site, according to the police spokesman.

