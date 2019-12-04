A gesture by a Texas nonprofit helped pay tribute to fallen Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney by saving a permanent place just for him in the police department's South Precinct.
The nonprofit, "Saving a Hero's Place," presented officers in the South Precinct with a commemorative wooden chair etched with Toney's name and the date his watch ended.
A Gwinnett County police officer, Toney was shot and killed in October 2018 while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle near Snellville. The "honor chair" was placed in the corner of on of the precinct's offices next to a photo of Toney, a thin blue line flag and a case of memorabilia pertaining to Toney's service as a police officer.
Saving a Hero's Place is a San Antonio-based organization that builds and places honor chairs in roll call rooms at police stations where officers have died or been killed in the line of duty as a reminder that even though they are not physically present for roll call, the officer's memories will be with the shift mates that continue their watches.
GCPD's South Precinct was presented with an Honor Chair in memory of Master Police Officer Antwan Toney today. Honor Chairs are made by "Saving a Hero's Place," a non-profit out of San Antonio, TX. pic.twitter.com/WFOIaFZ6Yc— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) December 4, 2019