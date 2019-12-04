A gesture by a Texas nonprofit helped pay tribute to fallen Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney by saving a permanent place just for him in the police department's South Precinct.

The nonprofit, "Saving a Hero's Place," presented officers in the South Precinct with a commemorative wooden chair etched with Toney's name and the date his watch ended. 

A Gwinnett County police officer, Toney was shot and killed in October 2018 while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle near Snellville. The "honor chair" was placed in the corner of on of the precinct's offices next to a photo of Toney, a thin blue line flag and a case of memorabilia pertaining to Toney's service as a police officer.

Saving a Hero's Place is a San Antonio-based organization that builds and places honor chairs in roll call rooms at police stations where officers have died or been killed in the line of duty as a reminder that even though they are not physically present for roll call, the officer's memories will be with the shift mates that continue their watches.  

