The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Zeke, who passed away Monday. K-9 Zeke served with the police department from 2013 to 2020 as a narcotics detection K-9 in the Special Investigations Section.
"K-9 Zeke will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career," Gwinnett County police said in a statement.
K-9 Zeke had a successful career, making several notable drug seizures, Cpl Collin Flynn said. Throughout his career, Zeke located more than 56 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of fentanyl, 27 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin and more than 5,000 pounds or marijuana.
Flynn said K-9 Zeke was utilized by several other agencies during his career, including the DEA, FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, GBI and the US Postal Inspectors. After his retirement, K-9 Zeke continued to live with his handler, Cpl. Stanley Jones, and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.