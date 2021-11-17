With the holiday season upon us, the Gwinnett County Police Department is working to help ensure families get the help they need during the holidays.
The Gwinnett Police Records Unit is working with the Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church (HMUMC) Food Pantry for a food drive to help citizens in need during the holidays. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations through Dec. 13 during normal business hours.
The Pantry at HMUMC is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and gives out more than 35,000 pounds of food, feeding an average of 600 families each week. There are no eligibility requirements for patrons to receive food, all are welcome.The Pantry relies 100% on the generosity of volunteers and donors to support ongoing operations.
All donations will be gathered and delivered to HMUMC on Dec. 15 to prepare for holiday meal boxes.
Collection drop-off sites are located at:
♦ Police Headquarters 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
♦ District 1 — West Precinct 6160 Crescent Dr; Norcross, GA 30071
♦ District 2 — South Precinct 2180 Stone Dr; Lilburn, GA 30047
♦ District 3 — North Precinct 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd; Buford, GA 30518
♦ District 4 — East Precinct 2273 Alcovy Rd; Dacula, GA 30019
♦ District 5 — Central Precinct 3125 Satellite Blvd; Duluth, GA 30096
♦ District 6 — Bay Creek Precinct 185 Ozora Rd; Loganville, GA 30052
Acceptable Recommended items include:
♦ Canned proteins including chicken, tuna, and spaghetti sauce with meat
♦ Canned chili and pasta
♦ Canned soup
♦ Peanut butter
♦ Cereal
♦ Canned fruit and vegetables
♦ Bottled condiments
♦ Cooking oil
♦ Baby wipes
♦ Toilet paper
