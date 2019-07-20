Gwinnett County police are mourning one of their own — a corporal assigned to the South Precinct night watch.
Cpl. Mike Warnke, 38, died in his sleep overnight between Thursday and Friday, police department spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera confirmed to the Daily Post.
"I can confirm that he passed away overnight," Pihera said. "He was a husband and father to a 7-month-old baby boy. No foul play is expected."
Warnke's death comes less than a year after Gwinnett Officer Antwan Toney, who was also assigned to the South Precinct, was killed in the line of duty.
There was no official confirmation on the cause of Warnke's death, but a post on Georgia Law Enforcement's Facebook page said he died of natural causes in his sleep.
It was not immediately clear how long Warnke had worked for Gwinnett police. Pihera said, based on his badge number, that he may have been with the department for at least 15 years.
More information will be released as it becomes available.