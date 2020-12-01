Chief Brett West recently announced that the Gwinnett County Police Department has successfully attained accreditation for the ninth time from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (C.A.L.E.A.).
The Gwinnett police department was initially accredited in 1993 with reassessments occurring every four years. Only approximately four percent of over 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide can claim the recognition of being a C.A.L.E.A. accredited law enforcement agency, Gwinnett police said.
Due to the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s Commission hearing was conducted virtually on Nov. 12. The Commission voted unanimously to re-accredit the Gwinnett County Police Department. By attaining accreditation status, the Gwinnett County Police Department has demonstrated compliance with more than 400 standards that C.A.L.E.A. has established to promote fair and professional law enforcement services in the areas of policy, procedures, management, and operations.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., is an independent nationally accrediting authority formed in 1979 by four major law enforcement membership associations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriff's Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum.
