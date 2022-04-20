Applications for the Gwinnett County Police Department's annual Youth Police Academy are now open. The program gives local youth the chance to learn about all areas of the police department, including aviation.
The Youth Police Academy is designed to educate middle school and high school students that live in Gwinnett County about the police department and how officers enforce local and state laws. The goal of the YPA is to create and develop a relationship with students and give them an opportunity to learn about the Gwinnett Police Department’s role in the community and the services it provides.
The program began in 2016, is free of charge and open to all students who reside in Gwinnett County who will be enrolled in middle school or high school as of August 2022. Each student must successfully pass the application process to attend the YPA.
Each academy is a one week session, running Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The academies will be held:
• June 27 – July 1 for current or upcoming middle school students (grades 6-8).
• July 18-22 for current or upcoming high school students (grades 9-12).
The curriculum includes both classroom and practical application. Some of the activities include:
• CPR / AED
• Emergency Vehicle Driving
• Taser Demonstration
• Crime Scene Investigations
• Accident Investigations
• Internet Safety
• Criminal Investigations
• Defensive Tactics
• Firearm Safety & Run / Hide / Fight
• Gang Awareness
• Jail Tour
• K9 Demonstration
• Aviation
• Motorcycle Demonstration
• DUI Investigations
• SWAT / EOD
The deadline to submit an application is May 16. If you are selected to participate, you will receive a letter from the Community Affairs Section sent to the address on your application.
