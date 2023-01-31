The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Police Academy.
The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy will run from March 7 to April 27 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The mission of the Gwinnett County Police Department Citizens Police Academy is to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department, police officials said.
Examples of topics covered include Crime Prevention, Communications (911), Criminal Investigations, Gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., Crime Scene Investigations, Aviation, Bomb Squad, Accident Investigation Unit, D.U.I. Enforcement, Active Threats, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Traffic Enforcement, and Use of Force.
Citizens interested in joining the Citizen’s Police Academy can obtain an application here. These applications will need to be received no later than Feb. 9 to be considered. Applications received after the deadline will be considered for future C.P.A. sessions (dates to be determined later).
The applications can be submitted in the following ways:
♦ Via e-mail at: william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com
♦ Through mail at:
Gwinnett County Police
Community Affairs Sections
P.O. Box 602
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Questions about the Citizens Police Academy can be submitted via email to Sergeant Eric Rooks at William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.
