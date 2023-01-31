Gwinnett citizens police academy now accepting applications (copy)

Gwinnett residents who want to see what it’s like to be a police officer can do so this fall as part of the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy. Applications are now open.

 Special Photo

The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy will run from March 7 to April 27 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m.