Gwinnett County Police are trying to figure out why a man shot his wife and then himself at their home on Braemore Mill Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Monday.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m., and officers responded to a domestic incident call found Henry Settle, 41, dead in an upstairs bedroom. Claudia Settle, 36, who suffered from a gunshot wound, was also found in the bedroom.
“The female was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries,” Winderweedle said on Monday. “Two children were in the downstairs of the residence and were taken to safety by responding officers.”
Homicide detectives said Henry and Claudia Settle were married. Police have not yet announced a motive for the shooting, but investigators determined after an investigation into the shooting timeline that it appeared to be a murder suicide.
“At this time, it appears as though Henry shot his wife, then shot himself,” Winderweedle said on Tuesday. “Both suffered a single gunshot wound. Investigators are continuing to investigate the motive for this incident.”
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-054660.
