The driver of a van that burst into flames on Interstate 85, near the Interstate 985 split, last weekend has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including six counts homicide by vehicle, according to Gwinnett County police.
Police announced the arrest of Byron resident Monica Manire, 32, Thursday morning. Records show Manire was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to the six counts of homicide by vehicle, other charges Manire faces include reckless driving, improper lane change and four counts of serious injury by vehicle.
"Investigators believe that Manire made a reckless change of lanes from I-85 to I-985 which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "She was arrested and is currently at the Gwinnett County Jail."
The arrest was just the latest development in a story that has been unfolding this week. On Wednesday, police released the names of six people who died in the fiery crash.
The victims were identified as Columbus resident Alishia Carroll, 34; Mount Airy resident Kristie Whitfield, 44; Kennesaw resident Ashleigh Paris, 26; Atlanta resident Tina Rice, 53; Norcross resident Normisha Monroe, 38; and Ellabell resident Rose Patrick, 34.
Gwinnett County police said six people died and several other were injured after a crash Sat…
Police were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on a report that a vehicle was on its side and engulfed in flames.
Drivers who were passing by the crash stopped to try and pull victims from the van. Six people died at the scene of the crash, according to the police.
In addition to the six people who died at the scene, several people were taken to hospitals around metro Atlanta and one bystander declined to be transported after they sustained a minor injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.