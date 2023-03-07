13269534414_1dc42cd12b_o (1).jpg

The Gwinnett County Police Department is celebrating 30 years of holding accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA, while also seeking public feedback.

 Photo: Gwinnett County/Flickr

It has been 30 years since the Gwinnett County Police Department first obtained the seal of approval from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA, and department officials are celebrating the anniversary while also seeking public feedback.

Police officials are marking three decades of CALEA accreditation, which now includes accreditation in other areas of law enforcement beyond the level the department first received in 1993.

Tags

