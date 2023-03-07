The Gwinnett County Police Department is celebrating 30 years of holding accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA, while also seeking public feedback.
It has been 30 years since the Gwinnett County Police Department first obtained the seal of approval from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA, and department officials are celebrating the anniversary while also seeking public feedback.
Police officials are marking three decades of CALEA accreditation, which now includes accreditation in other areas of law enforcement beyond the level the department first received in 1993.
The department became the first in Georgia to receive CALEA’s Tri-Arc award when it added the Communications Accreditation and Training Academy Accreditation in 2021.
“CALEA aims to improve the delivery of public safety services by keeping a body of professional standards that support the administration of accreditation programs,” police officials said. “CALEA accreditation succeeds through agency leadership, agency personnel, and the community.
“We received and maintained these prestigious certifications through professional, honorable, and compassionate service.”
As the police department celebrates 30 years, officials are urging residents to offer public feedback as part of ongoing efforts to retain the accreditation. Community members are encouraged to visit the department’s accreditation public portal and provide feedback at bit.ly/3F4HTDp.
“There are many elements involved in keeping these certifications, one of which is a public portal to receive comments about the agency’s compliance with CALEA accreditation standards, engagement in the community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status,” police officials said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
