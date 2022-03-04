Gwinnett County Police released this security camera footage that shows an SUV which officials believe hit and killed a 77-year-old man as he was checking his mail at his home near Duluth earlier this week.
Gwinnett County police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a 77-year-old man on Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk in the Duluth area on Tuesday.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Duluth resident Nguyen Phooc Nguyen was hit by a white SUV while he was checking his mail outside his residence at about 7:40 pm. on Tuesday. The driver of the SUV left the scene and Nguyen died from his injuries.
"The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a white SUV who hit and killed a pedestrian," Valle said.
Anyone who has information about the identity of the driver of the SUV is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-019376.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.