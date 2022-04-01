Two men, one from Lilburn and another from Winder, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was killed outside a strip mall in unincorporated Lilburn earlier this week.
Lilburn resident Christian Garcia-Garcia, 19, and Winder resident Manuel Sablon, 19, were arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Sablon was arrested on Thursday while Garcia-Garcia was arrested on Friday, according to Gwinnett County Jail records.
The pair are accused of killing Lilburn resident Enrique Razo, 40, who was shot to death outside the Indian Trail Court shopping plaza, which is located at 880 Indian Trail Road, early Wednesday morning.
"Sablon and Garcia-Garcia confronted Razo in the parking lot of 880 Indian Trail Road," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a statement on Friday. "During the altercation, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia fired at Razo. Razo was hit several times, resulting in his death."
Police previously said they received a call about the shooting at 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived they found Razo dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com to submit a tip.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-027117
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
