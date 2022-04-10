Gwinnett County police have arrested a man accused of trying to lure a child into a van at an apartment complex in Norcross.
Police said that David Esteban Ruiz, a 62-year-old Chamblee resident, was arrested on Saturday with the help of the Chamblee Police Department.
Ruiz is charged with one count of Child Molestation and one count of Kidnapping. Ruiz was booked in at the Gwinnett County Jail and is held without bond pending additional charges, police said.
The incident occurred on Friday at the Colonial Place Apartments, where police said Ruiz parked a Mercedes Sprinter van in front of the victim's home.
At about 4:45 p.m., police said Ruiz "had the child follow him to a stairwell out of view of other kids and attempted to have the victim come with him to the silver Mercedes Sprinter van."
If anyone has any information to share in this case, they can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-0029886
