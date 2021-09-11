With its emergency and ICU beds filling up because of a new surge in COVID patients, Piedmont Hospital-Eastside has formed a unique partnership with Gwinnett County government to provide access to vaccines to people in the southern part of the county.
The county has been working with the hospital in a public-private partnership since June to provide a vaccination clinic at Eastside's campus in Snellville. It is currently the only hospital that Gwinnett County government has a partnership with to operate a vaccination clinic.
"We started these conversations earlier this year," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "We got our site (with the county health department) launched in Duluth, at the (former) Sears location, but we wanted to make sure we had coverage in the southeastern portion of the county because that's where we were seeing, I would say, disparities in terms of access to vaccines at the time.
"So, I reached out to my friend here (Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind) and just said 'Hey,' and started the conversation."
Hendrickson and Lind said the partnership between Eastside and the county government is rare. The chairwoman said she's talked to colleagues in other counties in the metro Atlanta area and couldn't find a similar partnership.
"We're really leading the way because other governments are working with the health departments or working independently but having a hospital like Piedmont Eastside is very valuable in our community and having that relationship allowed us to form this partnership," she said.
"And, I haven't seen anything like this in other jurisdictions. When I talk to my peers in other counties, they don't have similar partnerships — so we really are leading the way."
Lind added, "We're not sure how many public-private partnerships like this there are" in Georgia or across the nation.
The county is providing Eastside with money it received through the CARES Acts last year to support the clinic. Hendrickson said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux also worked on ways to get congressional appropriation funding from FEMA to help support the clinic.
The county and Eastside then worked with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to set up a memorandum of understanding to get the clinic up and running.
There have been 750 vaccine shots administered at the clinic at Eastside since June 12. The clinic is staffed by contracted personnel so Eastside's staff won't be deterred from treating patients who are coming into the hospital during the latest surge in COVID-related hospitalizations.
Cathy Philpott, a nurse from Florida who is working as the clinic's site administrator, said vaccinations began to pick up steadily as the Delta variant began to spread and the start of the school year approached. Students ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID.
More school-age children who are old enough to get the vaccine are showing up now at the clinic, Philpott added.
"We average 10 minors a day," she said. "Last week, two sets of parents brought their kids on their birthday, so as soon as they were eligible, we were kind of celebrating with them."
Eastside, like other hospitals around the country, has seen an uptick in hospitalizations during the "fourth wave" of COVID-19 that is being driven by the Delta variant.
Lind said the hospital is being pushed to its limits by the latest surge in COVID-related hospitalizations.
"We're at capacity and we've been at capacity here at Eastside really just throughout this surge," Lind said. "The one part that maybe the public does understand is you hear a bit about the compression challenges that are put on the hospitals across our country, and it's real and it's a combination of COVID patients as well as ... care that needs to be delivered (to non COVID patients)."
One common theme that Eastside, as well as other hospitals are seeing is that many of their COVID patients in emergency room and ICU beds are people who are not vaccinated. Lind said more than 90% of COVID patients at the hospital — including every COVID patient who is being treated in Eastside's ICU — are not vaccinated against the disease.
Still, Lind said that Gwinnett is doing better than other counties in Georgia because it has a higher vaccination rate. The Georgia Department of Public Health says 50% of all Gwinnettians are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 56% of the county's residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
"If you look at positivity rates as well as hospitalizations as a result across the state of Georgia, we're at 50% of what the state averages right now," Lind said.
While Eastside is the only hospital that Gwinnett County is working with, it is not the only health outlet the county has partnered with to make vaccinations available to the public.
It teamed up with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District earlier this year to launch a mass vaccination site at the former Sears location at Gwinnett Place Mall. That site is still in operation.
"We just wanted to make sure we had coverage out in this area," Hendrickson said of the desire to have a vaccination clinic in south Gwinnett. "That was really the end goal in ensuring that our folks on this side of the county had access to vaccines, and that they were accessible to the folks that needed it the most.
"We have a high African-American population on this side of the county and we wanted to make sure that we were not creating any vaccine deserts per se by launching sites in central Gwinnett so this was a great partnership."
The clinic is offered on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting at 8 a.m. each day. The vaccinations are offered — walk-ins are accepted without a reservation — until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, but the clinic stays open until 8 p.m. on Fridays.
The reason why the clinic is open later on Fridays is because it switches from a walk-in set up to a drive thru set up from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The clinic is offered at Piedmont Eastside's Medical Plaza 2 building, which is located at 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250, in Snellville.
