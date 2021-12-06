A patient gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot in September at a clinic that Piedmont Eastside and Gwinnett County government partnered to set up in the Snellville area. The county and the hospital announced modified clinic hours for December to ensure Gwinnettians can get vaccinated or receive a booster shot during the holidays.
Gwinnett County and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center announced on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic they established at the hospital will modify its hours to make sure Gwinnettians can still get vaccinated, or receive a booster shot, during the holidays.
"Gwinnett County and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center will modify the dates of operation for their COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the month of December to help people get vaccines and boosters during the busy holiday season," county officials said in an announcement.
The schedule includes keeping the clinic open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17, with drive thru hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. offered on those days as well. The schedule also includes 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 18 as well as this Sunday. The 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. hours will also be available on Dec. 21-22 and Dec. 28-29.
Piedmont Eastside is located at 1800 Tree Lane Suite 250 in Snellville.
