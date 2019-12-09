The Gwinnett County Police Department said Monday it is responding to rumors on social media about sex trafficking in the area by hosting a free informational class on Dec. 18.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to educating and informing residents on the realities of Human Trafficking," a statement from Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
The class will take place at Gwinnett County Police Headquarters on 770 Hi-Hope Road in Lawrenceville from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The class will cover what human trafficking is, Georgia statistics and laws, who common victims and traffickers are and methods for communities to combat human trafficking.
The police department said, given the graphic nature of human trafficking, this class is recommended for attendees ages 16 years and older.
The class size is limited to 120 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Police said additional dates will be added if the first session fills up quickly.
Interested people can submit questions or RSVP with Ashley M. Wilson at ashley.wilson@gwinnettcounty.com.