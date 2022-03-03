Rosebud Road in Grayson is shown in this image from Google Street View. Gwinnett County is teaming up with the city of Grayson to widen this section of Rosebud, which is located between Grayson Highway and Grayson Parkway.
The intersection of Medlock Bridge Road, Langford Road and North PEachtree Street is shown in this aerial photo from Google Maps. Gwinnett County and the City of Norcross are teaming up to make improvements at the intersection.
Photo: Google Street View
Gwinnett County is teaming up with the cities of Norcross and Grayson on road and intersection projects in the two cities.
The county commission voted on Tuesday to approve a $996,655 contract with Backbone Infrastructure LLC to widen Rosebud Road from Grayson Highway to Grayson Parkway, near City Hall. Commissioners also approved a $425,287 contract with CMC Inc. to make improvements at the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road, Langford Road and North Peachtree Street.
"Each project is funded in partnership with the corresponding city," county officials said.
The Grayson project will include adding a raised median and turn lanes on Rosebud Road, as well as installing a mid-block pedestrian crossing, sidewalks and curb, gutter and drainage improvements. The county will cover 70% of the costs with 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds and the city of Grayson will cover the remaining 30% of the cost.
Meanwhile, the Norcross project will include realigning the right turn lane at North Peachtree Street and Medlock Bridge, and replacing the existing signal at the intersection with a new traffic signal that has mast arms. The intersection is located at a 90 degree curve where Medlock Bridge Road becomes Langford Road.
The county is covering 65.6% of the cost with 2017 SPLOST funds while the city of Norcross is covering the remaining 34.4% of the cost.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
