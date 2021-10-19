Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation will hold a senior wellness fair in unincorporated Lawrenceville later this week.
The Fall into Health Senior Wellness Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the Bethesda Park Senior Center, which is located at 225 Bethesda Church Road.
County officials said attendees will have opportunities to undergo health screenings, see live cooking demonstrations and wellness presentations, talk to health and wellness exhibitors, participate in interactive fitness demonstrations and enjoy live entertainment during the fair. Attendees will also have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card and two tickets to the Tate House.
Residents who have questions about the event are invited to visit GwinnettParks.com for information about the event. Anyone who is interested in being an event sponsor or an exhibitor should call 678-277-0179 or send an email to Parks@GwinnettCounty.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.