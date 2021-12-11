A glass recycling sticker is visible on a pilot program drop-off bin at OneStop Norcross. Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they and county partner, Waste Pro USA, have launched a second glass recycling site, which will be located at Pinckneyville Park in Peachtree Corners.
Gwinnett County residents now have two places to go to drop off glass items for recycling.
The county announced on Friday that it and its partner, Waste Pro USA Inc., are expanding its glass recycling pilot program by adding a new drop-off location at Pinckneyville Park, which is located at 4758 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners.
The new location, which became available on Friday, joins the initial location at OneStop Norcross, which is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross.
“After the County launched the glass recycling pilot program, residents responded with enthusiasm and let us know they wanted to see the program expand,” said District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku. “By offering a second location, we can provide additional opportunities for sustainability in Gwinnett.”
Prior to the second location's opening, the initial glass recycling drop-off site in Norcross alone had already diverted 4.2 tons of mixed glass from landfills since October, according to county officials. Residents can drop off clear and colored food and beverage bottles and jars at both drop-off locations, provided they are cleaned out first.
The drop-off location at Pinckneyville Park will be located by the park's baseball complex and will be accessible 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Glass items that are dropped off at the sites will be hauled to Strategic Materials Inc. for recycling.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.